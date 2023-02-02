Parents React To CVUSD School Lockdown

Wednesday afternoon, someone reported seeing someone walk on another school campus, which forced officials to place the school on lockdown. Officials say this most recent incident happened at the old Palm View Elementary School, which is next to the school recently built. Regardless of which building, it’s still too close for comfort. "You’re not expecting something like that to happen, in a school that’s actually secured and locked down themselves." says Samanta Leonard, a parent who sends her child to Palm View Elementary School. Some parents are still on edge about the safety of their children after another close call. District officials say, a little before 2 p.m., a staff member at Palm View Elementary School noticed an individual without a badge or any type of school identification on the campus. The school then contacted the sheriff’s department, who arrived within a minute of the call and secured the area. With the recent incidents in the past few months at other Coachella Valley schools, parents we talked to are still concerned. "Scared, scared because I wanted to get my kid and take him home and feel safe. Even though they announced everybody’s fine and in their, classrooms and safe, there’s nothing better than to have your kid next to you." says Rosanna Castillo, a parent, whose child attends Palm View Elementary School. The elementary school was placed under a brief lockdown after authorities say a man described as a transient, was seen walking on campus, with a knife. Fortunately no one was hurt. District officials released a statement stating, "We follow a system. Communication being the most important. Contacting law enforcement is the first step. Our teachers are in the process of learning the ALICE training system, which is active shooter response training… covering unknown individuals entering onto school property as well. The next step is training students and their parents." This still leaves room for concerned parents, with hope that these issues will be fixed. "Security patrols or something… someone that can be checking out the area constantly. So the people around that area… know that the school is being watched." says Castillo. CVUSD did mention that they are putting gates around all campuses in the district, to better prevent instances like this one from occurring again.