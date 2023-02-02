Shooting Investigation Outside of the Palm Desert Mall

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Palm Desert Mall, Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of highway 111 regarding a shooting at 2:02 p.m. The investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the parking lot. One of the stores in the mall was temporarily locked down for precautionary measures. Celeste, a shopper within the mall, said in a short interview, "I’m really surprised because, you know, you never really hear of that in Palm Desert, especially at the mall. It’s just a normal day, normal Thursday for us, and we’re just trying to get through here and we’re just kind of surprised actually. You never never would have thought that would have happened here." Heavy police presence was outside of the JC Penny building near the Monterey entrance. There were also glass windows shattered at the store. No victims have been identified at this time; however, there are two suspects in custody.