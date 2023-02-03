Annual Taste Of Jalisco Kicks Off In Cathedral City

There’s a celebration in Downtown Cathedral City tonight. The Taste of Jalisco kicks off, recognizing the city’s 26-year relationship with Tequila, Jalisco, in Mexico. The three day event offers a wide variety of things for everyone to enjoy, from carnival rides for all ages, all the way to tequila tasting fun for adults. This evening’s event kicked off in the city’s amphitheater and festival lawn with a proclamation reading from Mayor Rita Lamb, the event offers live entertainment all three days, with Outlaw Mariachi being the opening act in the heart of Cathedral City. Countless vendors will be in attendance selling traditional Hispanic clothing, shoes, and jewelry. All to help spread the culture here in the Coachella Valley. "We sell Mexican arts and crafts. We bring them from different states throughout Mexico, such as Puebla or Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guadalajara, Nayarit. So you know we bring a little bit of each state, from all over Mexico. We actually love coming in because we like to show up our items and we try to save our culture so they could see the culture that we have." Jorge Lopez, the owner of Mexi Art says. This year’s event added what they’re calling a Fiesta Zone with additional beer and tequila tasting for all those in attendance. The first 500 Cathedral City residents that attend tonight’s event get free access to the Fiesta Zone. For those interested in attending or that have any questions about the event, you can head to tasteofjalisco.com