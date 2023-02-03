Coachella Valley Giving Day Approaches March 1st

Coachella Valley Giving Day brings the valley together as one, raising awareness and money for local nonprofits during a 24-hour online giving challenge, according to the official website, www.cvgivingday.org. According to the site, Giving Day is being presented by Desert Community Foundation, through their partnerships with local donors, nonprofits, and community members, they are dedicated to the promise of creating a strong and prosperous future for the region. Giving Day is Wednesday, March 1st, and for 24 hours will be giving to raise funds for local nonprofits. Support your favorite causes by donating on the day or during the early giving period, January 31st to March 1st. Visit the site www.cvgivingday.org to donate and to learn more information.