UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Dean Corey told City News Service that the chain of events began when a big rig sideswiped a Mini Cooper, causing the smaller vehicle to collide with a Honda Civic. Corey said the Mini Cooper driver immediately pulled to the right shoulder of the freeway, while the Honda spun into the center divider. The trucker fled the scene. "The driver of the Mini Cooper crossed freeway lanes, walking to the center divider to meet the other motorist," the sergeant said. "The two parties then proceeded to cross back to the shoulder of the freeway." The victims, neither of whom was immediately identified, were apparently attempting to resolve the non-injury accident themselves. Corey said that as the two motorists headed toward the shoulder of the freeway, a GMC pickup in the slow lane struck the Mini Cooper driver, while the vehicle’s passenger side mirror grazed the Honda driver. The person driving the pickup stopped and called 911. He was not injured. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location minutes later and pronounced the Mini Cooper driver dead at the scene. The Honda driver suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. CHP officers shut down the entire westbound side of the freeway until shortly after 6 a.m., while a preliminary investigation was conducted. They are still searching for the truck. Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Riverside office at 951-637-8000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.