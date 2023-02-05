Local Small Business Faces Vandalism

The Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café opened their doors on December 10, of 2022. The community based cat café, walked into the unexpected, Saturday morning. "We got here yesterday morning around, I think it was 7:00, or 7:30, something like that, and came in and discovered that this window here has been smashed." says Claire Rogers, the owner of the café. Rogers started the business alongside her husband almost two months ago, as a way to adopt cats, but with a twist. "It’s basically an enclosed room where we have cats and kittens from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, and then they live here permanently, until they can get adopted." The new business does their best to gather the community together, and never expected their business to be victims of vandalism. "Well, we don’t know what time it happened, per se. We get here very early. Before we open at 10 o’clock in the morning to clean, we sanitize everything perfectly… and that kind of just kibosh the entire day." Rogers states. She found a rock inside of her business Saturday morning. The cat café does have cameras surrounding the business, but with the cameras only covering so much, no helpful surveillance video was found. "Whoever did this stood outside of the line of sight of where the cameras are. So the cameras actually show the school side of the building as well as half the road… so they must have been across the road because they didn’t show up on the cameras." As for how to help the business recover from this incident, they ask the community to head on into their shop. "Come be a customer of Frisky business. Instead of going to a big chain coffee shop, come here to buy your coffees or come in by session to the cat lounge or come and buy a Chef Tanya’s sandwich. It’s something that I would prefer is to come and support local." For those that have allergy concerns Rogers says, "You don’t even need to go and see the kitty cats, you can just come in and buy a coffee." For more information, be sure to head to friskybusinesscatcafe.com