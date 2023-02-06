Mobile Home Fire Spreads to Several Palm Trees, Firefighters Battle Flames

THERMAL (CNS) – Fire consumed a mobile home in Thermal Monday, and the flames spread to several palm trees. Fire crews responded at around 11:40 a.m. to the 88700 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal to a report of the single-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on injuries. Fire officials said additional engines and a breathing support unit were requested, and the county’s sheriff department was assisting with traffic control. By 12:15 p.m., fire officials said there were high winds in the area and several palm trees became involved in the flames. The Imperial Irrigation District and SoCalGas also responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.