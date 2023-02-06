Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Holiday Hours Presidents Day Weekend

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a modified schedule during the Presidents Day holiday weekend, operators announced Monday. From Saturday Feb. 18 through Monday Feb. 20, the first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes. Since 1963, the tramway has carried visitors 2 1/2 miles from Palm Springs to the San Jacinto Mountains, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, Mountain Station is an entry point to more than 50 miles of hiking trails. More information is available at pstramway.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.