Savannah Guthrie Talks “Princess Power” Alongside Allison Oppenheim and Elise Allen

"Princess Power" celebrates the power of friendship and it was so much fun to meet the princesses behind the show, executive producers and authors Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, and showrunner Elise Allen. Between the three of them, plus executive producer Drew Barrymore, you and your kids are in for a treat! Based on the New York Times bestselling children’s book "Princesses Wear Pants" by Guthrie and Oppenheim, the series is a fun and educational adventure that your kids will love. Take a look at our interview as we talk about the inspiration behind the series, its powerful message, and the fun and educational adventures of our young royals namely Penny Pineapple, Rita Raspberry, Kira Kiwi, and Bea Blueberry. I told them the show awakens the inner princess in me so they can call me Manny Mango! "Princess Power" is now available to stream on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/Savannah_Guthrie_PRINCESS_POWER_interview.mp4