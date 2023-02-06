Teen Shot to Death in Sky Valley; Suspect Arrested

SKY VALLEY (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday in Sky Valley, a Palm Desert-area community, and an 18-year-old man was alleged to have fired the gun. Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of gunshots at 6:18 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wide Canyon Road, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza. The deputies found evidence of a shooting and learned the Desert Hot Springs boy was dropped off at Desert Regional Medical Center, Baeza said. The boy died from his wounds at the hospital. Investigators followed leads to Alexis Duran, an 18-year-old Cathedral City resident, the sergeant said. Duran was arrested for suspicion of murder. He was held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Central Homicide Investigator B. Cline at 951-955-2777. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.