Investigation Under Way into Fatal Deputy Shooting of Man in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of a Moreno Valley man with schizophrenia. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, where deputies responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said her son was acting aggressively toward her and was under the influence of an "unknown substance," according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff’s officials said they approached the man, 33-year-old Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, who ran to his bedroom and yelled at deputies from the doorway. Rodriguez continued acting in an aggressive and uncooperative manner, sheriff’s officials said, and he then grabbed a baseball bat with "sharp metal spikes on the end." Deputies twice deployed a Taser, to no avail, after which Rodriguez "advanced towards the deputies," who opened fire, sheriff’s officials said. "Lifesaving measures were taken by deputies and then paramedics, but Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. It was unclear how many deputies were on the scene and how many opened fire. No deputies were injured. Rodriguez’s relatives told reporters on the scene that he was having a mental health crisis, and noted that deputies had been called to the home before for similar issues. "The cops have been to my mother’s house so many times that they know he’s schizophrenic," the man’s sister, Isabel Rodriguez, told ABC7. "She disclosed to them that he had a BB gun — it wasn’t a gun. It was a BB gun. "… There’s no reason they couldn’t have Tasered him. They could have used a different kind of method, especially since he’s schizophrenic." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.