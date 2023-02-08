Anti-DUI Saturation Patrols Planned Countywide on Super Bowl Sunday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Super Bowl celebrants planning to consume alcoholic beverages during the big game Sunday should stay off Riverside County roads unless they’re sober, or else they could be arrested in any one of a number of anti-DUI operations planned countywide, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints are scheduled before, during and after Super Bowl LVII, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. "We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads," Sgt. William Pratt said. "Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for." Operations are scheduled in Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Norco, Perris, Temecula and Wildomar. "The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs," according to a sheriff’s statement. "Marijuana, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also impair your ability to drive safely." The California Highway Patrol, too, is planning to step up enforcement efforts to nab DUI suspects. "When it comes to getting to and from places safely, we’re all on the same team," sheriff’s Deputy Ernest Telles said. "The choice is simple: Don’t drive impaired." Public safety officials offered the following tips to people planning to host Super Bowl parties: — ensure guests have a designated driver or can arrange for ride-sharing; — serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party; — stop serving alcohol before the end of the game’s third quarter; and — take the keys away from guests showing signs of impairment, then call them a cab or arrange for transportation via Lyft, Uber or other services. Under state law, anyone with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher is considered impaired. Authorities said penalties for anyone convicted of a DUI offense can include suspension or revocation of driving privileges, steep fines, jail time and prison if there are injuries involved. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.