Boy, 12, Arrested For Alleged Threatening Video Displaying Handguns

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 12-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man were arrested Wednesday after the boy allegedly sent a video displaying handguns and making threatening statements to students at James Workman Middle School. Officers responded to the middle school around 9 a.m. Wednesday and determined that the boy was not present, according to Commander Jon Enos of the Cathedral City Police Department. Enos said detectives served a search warrant at 11:35 a.m. for the boy’s residence in the 67700 block of Verona Road, where they allegedly found three firearms, including the ones depicted in the video. "Since the residence was near Rio Vista Elementary, the department requested the school to go on lockdown for safety precautions," Enos said. The elementary school was locked down from 11:25 a.m. to 11:46 a.m. Following the search, Roman Rodriguez of Cathedral City was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of an illegal rifle and being in possession of unregistered firearms, according to Enos. He was taken to the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. The boy was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, Enos said. He was taken to Indio Juvenile Hall. "The department wants to remind and encourage parents to monitor their child’s activity on their cellular phones, social media accounts and gaming apps with chat features," Enos said in a statement. "Parents should regularly check the contents, including pictures and videos, on their child’s cellular phone." Anyone with information regarding the videos was asked to call the police department at 760-770-0300 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.