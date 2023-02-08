Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Three engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames in a debris pile, with smoke rising above the 60 freeway, but not disrupting traffic. Firefighters quickly established containment lines, preventing the flames from extending into brush and moving toward properties to the northeast, according to reports from the scene. By 5:20 p.m., crews were mopping up at the location. It was unclear whether the fire was intentionally set, or was the result of cooking or other activity in the encampment. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.