Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio

INDIO (CNS) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.