Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found the victim, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP Public Information Officer David Torres said a pedestrian was struck, but no vehicles were found in the immediate area. All lanes of the freeway were closed for about three hours while the CHP investigated the incident. The fatal crash remains under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call investigating officer Partida with the CHP at 760- 772-5300. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.