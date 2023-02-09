Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since Dec. 9

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 10th time in 11 days, increasing 2.1 cents to $4.532, its highest amount since Dec. 9. The average price has risen 10.5 cents over the past 11 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.3 cents more than one week ago and 14.9 cents higher than one month ago but 12.1 cents less than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.841 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price fell for the 12th consecutive day following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $3.437. It is 6.1 cents less than one week ago and 3.2 cents lower than one year ago but 15.7 cents more than one month ago. The national average price has decreased 7.3 cents over the past 12 days after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.579 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.