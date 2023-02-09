Exciting New Shows from The Bent LGBTQ+ Theatre in Palm Springs

The Bent is a non-profit theater dedicated to telling the stories by and for the LGBTQ+ communities. They believe that by "shining a light on humanity through theater and other artistic expressions, they can create a deeper understanding of our common struggles, triumphs, joys, and love within the community." I spent some time with actor/playwright and The Bent’s Managing Director, Terry Ray, to talk about the theater and its new crop of shows. The Bent is at the Palm Springs Cultural Center (formerly Camelot Theatres). Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/Bent_Theater_Interview.mp4