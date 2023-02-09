Possible Arson Blazes Keep Fire Crews Busy in Jurupa

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – Two fires that may have been intentionally set Thursday on the east end of Jurupa Valley scorched just over an acre before crews established containment lines. The non-injury fires were reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rouner Drive, near Rubidoux Boulevard, in an area known as Belltown, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered a spot fire, roughly 100 feet by 100 feet, as well as a larger fire about an acre- wide. Witnesses reported that a suspicious man was seen in the area about the time the fires erupted, and sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate, but no other details were immediately available from the scene. Firefighters established tentative containment lines by noon. However, a Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter from Hemet-Ryan Airport was requested to assist with knocking down the blazes, according to the fire department. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.