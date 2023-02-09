Riverside Police Seek the Public’s Help in Finding At-Risk Diabetic Woman

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a developmentally disabled 19-year-old woman who needs daily medication for her Type 1 diabetes. Jalaia White has been missing for the past several days after leaving the Riverside County Crisis Center on County Farm Road and Harrison Street, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer. White is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. White does not have her phone with her, Railsback said. Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts was encouraged to call the Riverside County Police Department Public Safety Communications Center at 951-354-2007. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.