Cathedral City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Edom Hill Transfer Station in Cathedral City. Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 70- 100 Edom Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to Supervisor V. Manuel Perez’s office. "People might not know where to take items such as paint, pesticides and batteries for proper disposal, and so they end up in the garage," Perez said in a statement. "These household hazardous waste collection events offer a great service in accepting these items." According to Perez’s office, anyone from the county’s 28 cities or unincorporated communities can take hazardous items such as motor oil, antifreeze, household and automotive batteries, pesticides, cleaning products and more to be disposed. Only residentially generated household hazardous waste items will be accepted. Non-accepted materials include explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, asbestos, compressed-gas cylinders over 40 pounds and infectious or medical waste besides sharps, according to Perez’s office. Perez said such collection events "protect the environment by keeping hazardous waste out of landfills and from harming people, pets and wildlife." For more information contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at 951-486-3200 or go to rcwaste.org/hhw. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.