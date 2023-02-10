James Cameron Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “Titanic: 25th Anniversary”

I always have a great time talking to James Cameron and when I interviewed him for "Titanic’s" 25thanniversary rerelease, the Oscar-winning director was very inspired in explaining the thought behind the celebration. "Titanic" was released a few days before Christmas of 1997 and broke records during Valentine’s Day of 1998 hence, the rerelease. It’s a celebration of love so it’s quite fitting that the Oscar-winning film is being relaunched on the month of love right around Valentine’s Day. Take a look at my interview below with the director I’m calling one of the true auteurs with a great vision. For more on "Titanic: 25th Anniversary," click here. "Titanic" 25th anniversary will be released in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate on February 10th. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/Titanic_Interview_with_James_Cameron.mp4