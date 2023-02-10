Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Reese, deputies initiated an investigation in November after receiving information that Morones had allegedly engaged in illicit acts involving the victim, whose identity was not released. Sufficient evidence was ultimately gathered to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident in the 28000 block of Old Town Front Street in Temecula, Thursday morning, Reese said. The circumstances behind the alleged molestation, including Morones’ relationship, if any, to the child were not disclosed. Background information on the suspect also was unavailable. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.