Super Bowl Sunday Across The Coachella Valley
Super Bowl Sunday was celebrated all across the Coachella Valley. From the Beer Hunter in La Quinta, to Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs, watch parties were filled with fans ready to watch the big game. Some fans had set traditions for the Super Bowl, like enjoying wings, or drinking a nice beverage, on days like today. Regardless of the game’s outcome, the fans were there to enjoy and celebrate Super Bowl 57.
By: Tiani Jadulang
February 12, 2023
