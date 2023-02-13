Crash in Mira Loma Leaves One Dead

MIRA LOMA (CNS) – The driver of a pickup truck died Sunday after crashing into the rear of a semi, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Etiwanda Avenue in Mira Loma. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver of the semi suffered any injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.