High Winds, Chilly Weather Expected in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Strong wind and a chance of rain were forecast in some areas of Riverside County this week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS issued a high wind watch for the Coachella Valley including the Palm Springs area from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. "West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. Gusts to 75 mph along the desert slopes," the NWS reported. "Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles." Tuesday is also predicted to come with a slight chance of rain and chilly temperatures. Hemet and Temecula will see highs of 54 degrees, while downtown Riverside will reach 58 degrees, Palm Springs 64 and Coachella Valley 68. Temperatures will drop significantly that night, with Hemet dropping as low as 28 degrees, Temecula 31, downtown Riverside and Coachella Valley 35 and Palm Springs 37, forecasters said. Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly warmer, with sunny skies in the county before a slight chance of showers Friday and Saturday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.