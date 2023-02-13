UPDATED: Motorcyclist Dies in Palm Springs Crash

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision involving a passenger van in Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as 33-year-old Chase Adamic of Indio. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. The motorcyclist was hit by a van making a turn in front of him, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the passenger van was uninjured, according to the PSFD. Police said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash. Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call the police department’s traffic division at 760-323-8125 or crime stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867(STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.