Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Holding Steady

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County hospitals is holding steady, rising by just one to 103, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 17 were being treated in intensive care, also up one from the previous day. Overall last week the number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection fell by 13%, according to the Riverside University Health System. Some of the patients were hospitalized for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test. One month ago, 200 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 25 of whom were ICU patients. According to the RUHS, the total number of deaths from likely virus- related complications over the past 35 months stands at 6,813. The previous week’s figure was 6,789. RUHS figures showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in December, 42% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. In November, 37% of those who died while hospitalized with an infection had received the complete injection regimen, while in October, it was 36%. The total number of fatalities in December was 57. In November, the figure was 41, and in October, 14, according to the RUHS. The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the shots. The majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension. Health officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 730,745. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.