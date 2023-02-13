UPDATED: Truck Crash Into Desert Hot Springs Home Leaves Person With Moderate Injuries

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Police Monday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly crashing into a residence, seriously injuring a resident, and fleeing the scene. Gustavo Garcia Jr. of Riverside was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of a felony hit and run with serious injuries, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Saucier said officers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to the 10900 block of Santa Cruz Road to a report of a traffic collision. "Patrol officers arrived and found a pickup truck had crashed into a residence, causing serious injuries to an adult male resident and major structural and utility damage at the home," Saucier said. "Officers learned the driver fled the scene on foot after the collision and was not immediately located." The injured resident was taken to a trauma center. Police department detectives assumed an investigation and subsequently identified Garcia as the suspected driver, according to Saucier. He was found and arrested about 7 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Crowell Avenue. Saucier said Garcia was booked into a Riverside County Jail. No inmate information was immediately available. The GoFundMe link for "Edgar’s Recovery and Support" can be found here. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.