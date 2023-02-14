Fire at Riverside Apartment Extinguished

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A fire that began on the balcony of a second-floor apartment was extinguished in Riverside, fire authorities said Tuesday. Firefighters were called at 10:45 p.m. Monday to the 3400 block of Fifth Street where they learned the flames had extended into the apartment and caused significant damage, said Riverside County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Michael Staley. The apartment’s smoke detectors alerted the occupants to the fire and they safely exited the apartment, Staley said. No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.