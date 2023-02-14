Desert Living Now
Harlem Globetrotters Play at the Acrisure Arena
The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to the Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena. They will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team! The game is on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. More information can be found at www.acrisurearena.com/event/harlem-globetrotters/
By: Ceci Partridge
February 14, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...