Harlem Globetrotters Play at the Acrisure Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to the Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena. They will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team! The game is on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. More information can be found at www.acrisurearena.com/event/harlem-globetrotters/