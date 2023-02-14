SunLine Transit Agency Spreads Goodies For Valentine’s Day

COACHELLA (CNS) – The SunLine Transit Agency is distributing Valentine’s Day goodies to its passengers in the Coachella Valley Tuesday as part of its "We Love Our Customers" event. SunLine staff will be at eight bus stops, one each at Indian Canyon Drive and Ramon Road in Palm Springs, West Drive and Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs, B Street and Buddy Rogers Avenue in Cathedral City, Towne Center and Hahn Road in Palm Desert, Highway 111 and Adams Street in La Quinta, Highway 111 and Flower Street in Indio, Fifth Street and Vine Avenue in Coachella, and 66th Avenue and the Mecca Health Clinic in Mecca, according to a statement from the agency. Staff will be "surprising passengers with goodies to thank them for choosing SunLine as their choice of transportation," SunLine officials said in a statement. "The team will also hand out comment cards encouraging riders to offer feedback." The goodies will be distributed until 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.