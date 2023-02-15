Semi Leaks Nearly 50 Gallons of Diesel onto 60 Freeway in Jurupa

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A tractor-trailer sprang a leak Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley, spilling nearly 50 gallons of diesel fuel, requiring a hazardous materials response but no lane closures. The spill was reported about 8:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 at Pyrite Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the semi was in the slow lane when one of the saddle tanks began seeping diesel, prompting the trucker to pull to the shoulder. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and determined that roughly 45 gallons had spilled onto the freeway, but none of the diesel went into storm channels or aqueducts, according to officials at the scene. Firefighters spent about an hour mopping up along the shoulder, the CHP said. According to the fire department, the county’s Department of Environmental Health took over the hazmat operation about 10 a.m. There was no word on what caused the leak. As of 1:30 p.m., CHP officers and environmental health personnel were still at the scene. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.