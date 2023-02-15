Two Charged in Armed Robbery at Blythe Gas Station

BLYTHE (CNS) – The investigation into an armed robbery at a Blythe gas station continued Wednesday, one day after two men pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges in the case, officials said. Blythe residents Chaunce Deshawn McBeth, 34 and Gilbert Tonie Echenique, 20, were each charged with one felony count of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and grand theft of over $950, according to court records. Echenique was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of possession of metal knuckles and possession of an assault weapon. Both suspects pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday morning at the Blythe Courthouse. The robbery occurred Jan. 29 at the Mesa Drive Valero Gas Station, according to Sgt. Reynoso of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Colorado River Station Special Enforcement Team and Investigations Bureau identified McBeth and Echenique as the suspects. Authorities served a search warrant in the 200 block of North Palm Street and found items related to the armed robbery, including a Tec-9 firearm with three high-capacity magazines, ammunition, firearm accessories used in the robbery, a shotgun with ammunition, a set of brass knuckles, two more high- capacity magazines, and a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE 9mm handgun, Reynoso said. According to inmate records, Echenique and McBeth were arrested Feb. 9 near South Broadway and East Donlan Street in Blythe. They were both booked into Blythe Jail, where McBeth remains held on $100,000 bail. Echenique posted $50,000 bail Tuesday, according to court records. The investigation into the armed robbery was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call Investigator Morelock from the Colorado River Station at 760-921-7900. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.