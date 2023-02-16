After ownership dispute, Las Vegas family re-claims Ghost, the dog who ran with coyotes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a custody dispute, a white dog known as "Ghost" has been reunited with its family. The Animal Foundation released the canine to Christi Cabada and her family Tuesday night. Cabada says Ghost’s real name is Hades, and he went missing seven months ago when a family member was dog-sitting. Christi Cabada says she and her family were overwhelmed with emotions when were reunited with their beloved dog Hades. "We had tears, we had laughs," said Cabada. Ghost gained national attention after a viral video showed him running with coyotes in the Inspirada neighborhood. After living in the desert for almost a year, animal enthusiasts said they were concerned since it looked like the dog was struggling and slowing down. That led to the Southern Nevada Trapping Team capturing Ghost, who was taken to The Animal Foundation and placed on a 10-day legal hold while the foundation sorted it out. In the end, The Animal Foundation released Ghost to the Cabada family saying they provided ample evidence proving their ownership. The video provided by the Animal Foundation captures the tail-wagging, tear-filled reunion. "Even though it has been a good amount of time, he definitely recognized us and we’re just happy he did," Cabada said. The Animal Foundation examined Ghost for injuries and released him in what they called "good health." "There are no stones, he’s no longer limping and his toe is doing better," Cabada said. "There is surgery scheduled for the only issue that he got at the moment." The Cabada family says they’ve learned a lesson and they’re just happy to have him home. "We’re grateful for everyone that helped out with Hades’ case," said Cabada. The Cabada family says all medical expenses are paid for and encourages anyone who donated to GofundMe to request their money back. The foundation said multiple groups came forward claiming to be Ghost’s owner, but the Cabada family provided enough evidence to prove their ownership. Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.