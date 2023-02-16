Animal sanctuary raising money after theft, vandalism incident

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thieves targeted an East Asheville nonprofit animal rescue last week, vandalizing the property and making off with items from inside the adjacent thrift store. The co-founders of Animal Haven of Asheville tell News 13 that during the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 9, a truck on the property was vandalized and several items were taken from the thrift store that benefits the animals of the sanctuary. "I woke up about five o’clock and we both could hear somebody like pounding with a heavy metal hammer," said Barbara Bellows, co-founder and president of Animal Haven of Asheville. In total, there are 81 animals living on the 10-acre sanctuary farm currently. Fortunately, none of them were hurt during the burglary. Not even the cat that was inside the thrift store when it happened. "It’s really sad because a lot of people spend their time collecting stuff and dropping it off for us because that’s one of our main stays is to raise cash for equipment for out here," added Bellows. Since the burglary, there has been massive support from the community. A GoFundMe was started to help the rescue not only recover from the damages but also improve security. In just two days, the fundraiser surpassed its goal. The Animal Haven of Asheville plans to use the extra money for fencing, new lights and cameras. Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.