‘It’s not a home without him here’: Omaha veteran asks for the safe return of her therapy dog

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A veteran's therapy dog went missing Saturday and now she's asking the public to help find him. Alvin is an 8-year-old black Dachshund with a white chest. Karen Laass took him in when he was small enough to fit in the palm of her hand. Since then, the pair have been inseparable. Alvin was deemed necessary for Laass' health to deal with her anxiety and other medical problems. On Saturday, Laass was trimming the fur around Alvin's paws on her patio when she went inside to grab a light. She brought Alvin into the living room with her and went into her bedroom. When she found a light, Alvin was gone. It looked like he got out through a hole in her screen door. Laass whistled and looked around for Alvin but he didn't come back. Laass said this is strange because he has separation anxiety and is never out of earshot. "It's not a home without him here," Laass said. "I look at his beds, his sweaters, his toys, his food. I just made him liver and every now and then, I catch a glimpse of something, and I think it's him, you know, curled up, sleeping." She suspects Alvin may have been taken when he went outside. Laass said Alvin was a social dog but never willingly went anywhere without her. "We go up to my to visit my mom and they would try to take him with us to go with them to the dog park because they have a dog," she said. "My sister was taught he wouldn't leave the house because I wasn't leaving they couldn't get him in the car. So, no, especially somebody he didn't know that was people he knew, you know, and was like, nope, Mom's not going. I'm staying here." Laass called the police but was told to call the Humane Society. Since he went missing, she's checked 10 times to see if he's been brought in, driven around town looking for him, made missing posts on social media and is working to distribute flyers. "I don't have children," she said. "I've been single my whole life and my pets have always been my life." Laass said she's been a mess without Alvin because he made her feel safe. She asks anyone who sees Alvin to get in contact with her at 908-323-9632. She is offering a $200 reward for the person that helps her find Alvin. He was wearing a grey sweater with a heart that says "Mama's Boy," when he ran out of his apartment. Laass said he may be more responsive to women and will respond to his name or treats. "I want him home because that's where he belongs and where he's most comfortable," Laass said.