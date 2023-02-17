All Eyes on Tiger Woods near cut-line at Genesis Invitational

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/for-web.mp4 A whirlwind of events for Tiger Woods on Day Two of the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Despite some of the world’s best current golfers going low at the iconic Riviera Country Club, the ‘Tiger Effect’ was in full force from the early hours of the morning and well after 18 holes. Our Tali Letoi was there for all the action!