An Evening of Fun and Enchantment with Desert Theatrical’s 2023 Season

Musical theater heats up in the valley with the arrival of the 2023 season of Desert Theatricals in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage. This weekend (Feb. 17 to the 19) is "South Pacific" followed by "Beauty and the Beast" on Mar. 17 to the 19 then "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on April 14 to the 16. Click here to get tickets. Then, Desert Theatricals will bring both "South Pacific" and "Joseph" to Beverly Hills at the Saban Theatre. "South Pacific" will be on April 28 and 29 and "joseph" will be on June 30 and July 1. To get tickets and for more information, click here. Full disclosure: I’m appearing in both "South Pacific" and "Joseph" so I’m very excited. I spent some time with Joshua Carr and Ray Limon, the brains behind Desert Theatricals to talk about the 2023 season and their partnership with Saban Theatre. See our interview below. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/South_Pacific_Musical.mp4