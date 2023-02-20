Desert Living Now: Coachella Valley Giving Day March 1st

Desert Community Foundation is hosting the Coachella Valley Giving day March 1, 2023. The day entails a full 24 hours of giving to local non-profits in and around the Coachella Valley. NBC Palm Springs sat down with Jake Wiest of FirstBank in California and Richard Oliphant with Desert Community Foundation who explain how this event will benefit the community and non-profits alike. More information on the Coachella Valley Giving Day can be found at cvgivingday.org.