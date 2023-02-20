Firefighters Battle a Structure Fire In the City of Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside firefighters battled a structure fire in the City of Riverside Sunday. The blaze in the 2000 block 0f 5th. Street was reported at 4:51 p.m., the Riverside Fire Department reported. Three engine companies and one truck company were dispatched to the scene, according to the department. So far, there are no reports of any injuries. The fire was controlled at 5:15 p.m., the department reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.