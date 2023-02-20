Jon Rahm Reclaims World No. 1 Spot after Win at Genesis Invitational

document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/final-genesis-day.mp4 Just weeks after holding up the trophy at PGA West, John Rahm finds himself in the winner’s circle for the third time this season. Rahm carded a 69 on Sunday, which would be enough to outlast 2021 Genesis Invitational Champion Max Homa by two strokes. It was a battle from beginning to the end, but it came down to who was a better putter. But in the end Rahm hit more than Homa. Sunday’s usually belong to the final group, however all eyes were heavy on the 8:40am tee time. That’s where golf legend Tiger Woods was sporting the famous Sunday Red after leaving the course with uncertainty following Round 2, dangerously close to cut-line. Tiger finished the day two over and one under for the tournament in his 2023 PGA Tour tournament debut. And when it comes to watching the 15-time major winner, it was less about winning and losing and more about the Big Cat getting back on the course. Woods says, he’ll have to adjust and listen to his body when it comes to thinking about the rest of the year. One thing is for certain, he will be eyeing the Majors and maybe a few in the mix. But one thing is for certain and that is Tiger Woods is back.