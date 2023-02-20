Rain, Cold Temps Predicted for Riverside County Later This Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fours days of rain and unusually cold temperatures are coming to Riverside County later this week, forecasters said Sunday. The storm system will arrive by Thursday and last at least until Sunday, with rain and highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Temecula, Hemet and downtown Riverside will see highs in the mid- to upper 40s and lows in the mid- 30s, while the Coachella Valley will see highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s. Some rain could begin arriving as soon as Wednesday night. Snow was forecast in the mountains beginning Tuesday night and continuing through at least Friday, with the snow level falling to about 3,500 feet. On Sunday, temperatures were in the 60s and 70s throughout the county. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the upper 30s and 40s, dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s in some mountain areas. Monday’s temperatures will stay similar to Sunday’s, but will get chillier as the rain approaches mid-week, according to the National Weather Service. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.