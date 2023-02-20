Rattler Turned Defender: Rancho Mirage Standout Daniel Whelan makes Pro Football Debut

Sunday was a big day for one Rancho Mirage graduate. Former Rattler Daniel Whelan made his professional football debut on the XFL stage Sunday, suiting up for the D.C. Defenders. Whelan and his family moved here from Dublin, Ireland in the middle of high school, where he learned how to play football and became a star kicker for the Rattlers. He graduated from Rancho Mirage in 2017 and then suited up for UC Davis and now finds him on the big stage. The Defenders hit the road to face the Vegas Vipers this Saturday.