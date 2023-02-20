Residential Fire Leaves One Dead in Valle Vista

VALLE VISTA (CNS) – One person died Sunday in a residential fire in Valle Vista, the Riverside County Fire Department announced. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 24700 block of Howard Drive in a double-wide mobile home. The home was partially involved with fire, which was contained at 2:45 a.m., according to the fire department. The victim was found by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.