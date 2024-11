Riverside Home Damaged by Fire

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Flames damaged a house in Riverside Sunday evening. The fire was reported at 10:16 p.m. in the 10300 block of Bonita Avenue, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst. Firefighters searched inside the single-family home twice but found no one inside, Vanderhorst said. The fire was out en minutes later, he said. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.