Beaumont House Fire Displaces Two People

BEAUMONT (CNS) – Flames engulfed the garage of a Beaumont house and spread into the living space, eventually displacing two adults, authorities said Tuesday. The fire was reported at 10:53 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Midnight Sun Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury suffered while putting out the blaze, fire officials said. The flames were out at 11:56 p.m., officials said. The cause was under investigation.