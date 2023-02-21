Firefighters Extinguish Blaze in Banning Commercial Structure

BANNING (CNS) – Firefighters quickly contained a commercial structure fire in Banning Tuesday, and no injuries were reported. The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. in a building located at the intersection of Ramsey and 12th streets, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire from the structure, but the fire was contained 20 minutes after they arrived, officials said. The cause of the fire was not immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.