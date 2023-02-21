Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle, Resisting Arrest in DHS Free from Jail

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 39-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle and resisting arrest in Desert Hot Springs was free from jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. Eder Serrano-Solis was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of obstructing an officer and being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to jail records. He posted bail the following day and is tentatively expected to be arraigned May 17. Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in the 64-700 block of 16th Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Emil Stan from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Stan said deputies located a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado in the front yard of a residence, where they spoke with the residents and learned that Serrano-Solis was the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle. During the investigation, Serrano-Solis allegedly used the key fob to lock the vehicle’s doors and deputies said he became uncooperative as they attempted to detain him, according to Stan. "He refused to comply with deputies’ lawful commands, and a use of force occurred," Stan said in a statement. "This was not a deputy-involved shooting," Sgt. Wenndy Brito- Gonzalez told City News Service. "Use of force describes the effort required to gain compliance of an unwilling subject. It can range from verbal commands and control holds all the way to lethal force. In this incident, no weapons other than personal body weapons were used." Serrano-Solis was taken to a hospital where he was medically cleared and subsequently booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Anyone with information about the alleged crime was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 760-836-1600. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 760-341-7867. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.