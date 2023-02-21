UPDATED: One Person Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 79

GILMAN HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 39-year-old man from Hemet was killed when a vehicle rolled over off state Route 79 north of San Jacinto, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the solo- vehicle crash at around 5:05 p.m. Monday. According to authorities, the 2001 Lexus IS300 was traveling southbound and took the exit to Gilman Springs Road in excess of 70 mph when it began swerving from side to side. "The Lexus then drove off the west portion of the roadway and down the embankment where it overturned multiple times," Officer Jason Montez said. According to CHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was fully ejected from the Lexus. The driver was the sole occupant in the Lexus, and was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available. The driver’s identity was withheld pending notification to the next of kin. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.